Hamzah, who is from Bersatu, said his party recognises PAS as Perikatan’s 'elder brother' in Perlis. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has hinted that a PAS leader may head the Perlis government if the coalition wins the 15th general election, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Hamzah, who is from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), said his party recognises PAS as the coalition’s “elder brother” in Perlis.

He added that the Islamist party should be at the forefront to lead PN's GE15 charge in the northern peninsula state rather than have the two parties “attack” each other.

“I mention elder brother because we are giving support to the PAS leader who we will retain to lead this state.

“So, is it wrong if our elder brother from PAS will become mentri besar in Perlis (after GE15)?” Hamzah was quoted saying during a meeting of the Perlis PN leadership in Kangar.

Perlis PAS commissioner Mohd Shukri Ramli, who is also the state PN chairman, and state Bersatu chief Abu Bakar Hamzah were also reported to have attended the Kangar meeting.

Hamzah reminded all PN members not to publicise the party's strategy through social media to discourage the Opposition from taking advantage.

“What is important is that we know and trust each other in addition to establishing cooperation to prove that PN can capture the state of Perlis,” he was quoted as saying.

Hamzah added that the meeting was to enlist the full cooperation of each Perlis PN member and convince them that the coalition has the support of voters including the non-Bumiputera.

He claimed that support from the non-Bumiputera for PN is rising ahead of GE15.

“I also feel very proud because we were able to prove that the PN leader cannot be questioned in terms of integrity,” he was quoted as saying.

Other than PAS and Bersatu, PN also consists of Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia and two Sabah based parties — the Homeland Solidarity Party and Sabah Progressive Party.