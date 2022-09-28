Muhyiddin yesterday expressed his irritation at the government for its prolonged delay in implementing the NRC’s recommendations. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Sept 28 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today took National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to task for unfairly blaming the government’s delay in implementing the council’s proposals for economic recovery.

He reminded the former prime minister to act in a collective spirit as he is also part of the government.

"Muhyiddin’s finger-pointing attitude clearly shows that he just wants to blame others for the weakness of his proposals which is his responsibility.

"He seems to forget that most of the problems the government is currently facing were inherited from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government,” said Mohamed Khaled in a Facebook posting today.

He was responding to Muhyiddin’s recent remark in accusing the government of being slow in implementing the NRC’s recommendations.

"I believe the prime minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) and government, including civil servants, are trying their best to deal with the country's problems,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled said while Muhyiddin has the right to express his views, it was up to the government to consider the NRC’s recommendations.

"Just because the proposals and recommendations come from the NRC, it will not necessarily be implemented immediately,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that Muhyiddin had expressed his irritation at the government for its prolonged delay in implementing the NRC’s recommendations.

He said that the delay was not acceptable as only 16 out of 95 proposals by the NRC have been implemented by the government so far.