PUTRAJAYA, Sept 29 — PAS is making efforts to reconcile Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Umno to unite the ummah as preparation for the 15th general election, said PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

“Insyallah (the effort) will be fruitful. The people want to see the same thing (unity of ummah)... and PAS plays the role of uniting the two sides. We need political stability. It can only be achieved when there is an element of political consensus,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim who is also Environment and Water Minister made the comments at a media conference after chairing the Special Implementation Committee meeting for the implementation of the Sungai Klang-Rassau dual function reservoir project and the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant Phase 2 (LRAL2F2) here today.

He said the efforts of PAS are to restore relations between Bersatu and Umno after Umno stated its stand at the 2020 Umno General Assembly which rejects any form of cooperation with Bersatu.

Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Tuesday (September 27) was reported as saying that the formation of the unity agenda among the Muslims of Bersatu, PAS dan Umno could not be realised as Umno rejected cooperating with Bersatu.

Tuan Ibrahim said both parties still have time to hold discussions and achieve political consensus.

“Both parties should sit down (to discuss) as some Bersatu members were from Umno (earlier). We want to see a better political future in the context of political consensus,” he said.

Asked about the stand of PAS in choosing its political cooperation partners, Tuan Ibrahim said the party should not be given the ultimatum as PAS feels the need to unite the ummah among political parties representing Malays.

