In a post on Twitter today, the prime minister said Malaysia will continue to strengthen bilateral relations under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his appointment as Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

“My sincerest congratulations to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on being appointed Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

“Malaysia will continue to strengthen bilateral relations under his leadership, especially in exploring new partnerships with Saudi Arabia,” Ismail Sabri posted on Twitter today.

Bernama reported today that the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the country’s new prime minister. — Bernama