Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the government had approved the intake quota for foreign workers based on the demands of various sectors in the country and that it was up to the employers to speed up the process on their end. — Bernama pic

BANGI, Sept 28 — Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the ministry (KSM) will present a full report on the entry of foreign workers to the National Recovery Council (MPN) soon to unravel allegations of delays in their entry into the country.

He said the ministry was updating the report based on the work it had carried out.

“Our representative in the MPN may not have informed the development (on the entry of foreign workers) to Tan Sri (Muhyiddin Yassin). We will present it to him soon,” he said at a media conference after officiating the closing of the Central Region Structured Tripartite Dialogue 2022 here today.

Yesterday, MPN chairman Muhyiddin urged the government to expedite the intake of foreign workers to overcome worker shortage, especially in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (PMKS) sectors, besides stating the government’s delay in addressing the issue would affect productivity and slow down the country’s recovery process.

Saravanan said the government had approved the intake quota for foreign workers based on the demands of various sectors in the country and that it was up to the employers to speed up the process on their end.

“The entry of foreign workers must undergo various processes after getting the government’s approval. KSM has completed nearly all its responsibilities to bring in foreign workers, now we just have to identify the source of this delay,” he said.

According to him, KSM had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with several source countries, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Cambodia and India.

Meanwhile, he questioned Beruas Member of Parliament Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham’s request to switch the location of KSM’s special briefing, which is scheduled to be held on October 5 to answer allegations relating to the Saravanan’s failure to address the issues of foreign worker entry and shortage of workers, to Parliament.

“I invite them to come and see for themselves what I have done to resolve this problem. It involves the ministry, so come to the ministry (KSM). I will show all the evidence that we have here,” he said, adding that the briefing would also be open to media personnel.

The media today reported Ngeh as saying that he was ready to attend the special briefing, but wanted it moved to Parliament and opened to media personnel. — Bernama