KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin today announced that the anti-stalking Bill will be among the first proposed laws to be tabled during next month's Parliamentary sitting.

In a statement today, she said the Bill, which is in its second reading, will also require the tabling of the Penal Code (Amendment) Act 2022 and the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No.2) 2022.

"In conjunction with that, the new calendar for the Third Meeting Of The Fifth Session Of the 14th Parliament (2022) is from October 3 to November 29 for the Dewan Rakyat, and 21 November to December 7 for the Dewan Negara.

"The change in the calendar this time is to allow the presentation of the Supply Bill 2023 to be sped up,” she added, in reference to what is more commonly known as the tabling of the yearly national Budget.

The sitting will last 32 days for Dewan Rakyat and 11 days for Dewan Negara.

Dewan Rakyat had previously been scheduled to meet from October 26 to December 15.