KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Kelantan state executive councillor Dr Izani Husin today defended his PAS colleague Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, who has been accused of abusing his position as Bachok MP to enlist a local city council and other enforcement agencies to hold a grand wedding celebration in Kota Baru last weekend.

The state housing, local government and health chairman told news portal Malaysiakini that Nik Abduh’s letter to the Kota Baru City Council (MPKB) to supply furniture and decorations for the latter’s two children who held a joint wedding feast or bekwoh last Saturday did not amount to power abuse as anyone could make a similar request.

“It didn’t involve [any element of power abuse]. It was an ordinary application.

“Anyone can make such a request, and there will be fees charged if the equipment is available,” Dr Izani was quoted as saying.

He reportedly added that MPKB had rejected Nik Abduh’s request as it did not have the type of marquee the latter wanted.

Nik Abduh, a son of former Kelantan mentri besar and PAS spiritual adviser Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, was accused of abusing his power after a letter dated September 20 with Bachok parliamentary office letterhead requesting MPKB to provide facilities for his two children’s wedding feast went viral on Twitter last week.

The letter asked the MPKB to provide tables, chairs and decorations as well as to assist in traffic control for a wedding celebration at Masjib Tok Guru and SMU (A) Anuar in Kelantan that would last from 11am to 5pm on September 24.

News portal Malaysiakini reported MPKB-BRI chairman as Rosnazli Amin confirming yesterday that the city council received the letter from Nik Abduh, but without disclosing if it would fulfill the request or if a fee would be imposed for them.

Nik Abduh took to his Facebook yesterday thanking the MPKB, the police and the Public Works Department for making his children’s wedding celebration that was attended by between 8,000 and 10,000 people a success.