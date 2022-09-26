KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz took to Facebook today to thank state agencies, including the Kota Baru City Council (MPKB), for making his two children’s joint wedding feast a success.

Nik Abduh was accused of abusing his position, after a letter in which he requested the MPKB provide facilities for the bekwoh (feast) circulated widely on social media last week.

“I estimate around 8,000-10,000 guests were present and more than 30 gulai kawah were enjoyed together in addition to other delicacies. Alhamdulillah,” wrote the PAS lawmaker whose deceased father Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat was the former Kelantan mentri besar as well as the Islamist party’s spiritual adviser.

Nik Abduh shared that the wedding feast for both his children were held at his late father’s house as well as at a mosque on Pulau Melaka, a village in Kelantan.

He thanked the police, Public Works Department (JKR) workers for their help in traffic control, the MPKB, and some 500 volunteers who helped ensure the event ran smoothly.

“The MPKB, as usual, also provides additional garbage bins to facilitate the collection and transfer of solid waste to ensure the cleanliness (health) and cheerfulness of the Tok Guru school and mosque areas that need to be restored quickly” he said.

A letter dated September 20 purporting to be from Nik Abduh and using his Bachok parliamentary office letterhead was posted on Twitter last Friday.

The letter asked the MPKB to provide tables, chairs and decorations as well as to assist in traffic control for a wedding celebration at Masjib Tok Guru and SMU (A) Anuar that would last from 11am to 5pm on September 24.

News portal Malaysiakini reported MPKB-BRI chairman Rosnazli Amin confirming receipt of the letter from Nik Abduh last Saturday without disclosing if the city council would fulfil the request or if a fee would be imposed for them.

Malay Mail had contacted Nik Abduh for comment last week when the letter first circulated but did not receive a response then.