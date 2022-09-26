ALOR SETAR, Sept 26 — The local authority (PBT) has been urged to immediately resolve several maintenance-related problems at Simpang Kuala Flats here, which are now causing safety concerns and inconvenience to residents.

A resident, Khor Sok Eng, 79, said the roof of the 30-year-old flat was damaged by strong winds, causing rainwater to seep into their homes, in addition to worrying about strong gusts that could cause the roof to cave in.

“Strong winds previously damaged the roof and now, when it rains heavily, water will enter and wet the floor of the flats. This slippery floor can be dangerous to the elderly.

“I once complained to the PBT and the state government, they came to see but no follow-up action was taken and the problem has continued to this day,” he said at Flat Simpang Kuala here today.

Khor, who has lived on the fifth floor of the flat for 20 years, said drains are also blocked by piles of rubbish.

“The rainwater cannot flow properly, causing water to stagnate on the stairs. In addition, residents have to clean the surroundings themselves for fear of it becoming a nest for pests, rats and snakes,” he said.

Rosnani Abu Bakar, 59, who has lived there for more than 20 years, said she was at a total loss when the pipe in the toilet of her flat often broke down much to her family’s annoyance.

“We have repaired the pipeline many times, patched it with cement and repainted it but the pipe is still broken. When we made a complaint there was no response, so we had to do all the maintenance work ourselves.

“We also have to walk a long way to dispose of garbage because the bins provided here are small and not enough for the large number of residents. To dispose of bulky or a lot of rubbish, we have to go to the bigger rubbish bins located in front of another block of flats,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kedah State Heritage Relations chairman Datuk Fadhil Hanafi, who inspected the condition of the flat today, said he would raise all the issues of the flat to the Mentri Besar’s Office and related agencies.

“The problems faced by the residents here have been going on for a long time, some have complained to the PBT many times but met with no action or response. The most obvious problems are related to garbage piles, blocked drainage systems and unsafe flat conditions.

“We have distributed complaint forms and all the complaints stated will be forwarded to the parties concerned. It is hoped that this problem can be solved immediately for the comfort and safety of residents in this flat,” he said. — Bernama