A worker from the Penang State Health Department fogs the common area of a public housing estate at Kampung Sungai Gelugor in Penang March 27, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 26 — Penang recorded an increase in dengue cases of 93.2 per cent this year compared to the same period last year, said state Health director Datuk Dr Ma’arof Sudin.

He said a total of 595 dengue cases were reported in Penang as of September 24, which is almost double that of the 308 cases reported in the same period last year.

He added that no deaths due to dengue were recorded this year.

“However, the total cases this year are still lower compared to the pre-Covid-19 pandemic period where 806 cases were recorded in 2020 and 3,574 cases in 2019,” he said.

He said 42 dengue clusters were recorded as of September 24, compared to only seven in the same period last year.

“Out of the 42 dengue clusters reported, 33 have ended while nine more are still active,” he said.

He said the state Health Department was conducting preventive and control measures to stop the spread of dengue, involving fogging, the inspection of premises, the destruction of breeding spots and a public awareness campaign.

“Preventive measures have been stepped up at high-risk areas where premises were inspected and a total of 445 fines amounting to RM222,500 were issued to premises owners,” he said in a statement today.

He said a total of 312,711 premises were inspected as of September 24.

He advised the public to cooperate and clean up their premises and surrounding areas to ensure there were no mosquito breeding grounds.

Meanwhile, Penang Health exco Norlela Ariffin said Covid-19 cases in Penang have been on a downward trend.

“As of September 25, only 77 cases were recorded, and we are generally seeing less than 100 cases daily,” she said.