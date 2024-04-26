KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) disagrees with the argument that 24-hour eateries create job opportunities for Malaysians.

In a statement today, the association said most of these eateries employ cheap foreign labour.

“The argument that 24-hour food outlets create jobs for Malaysians is a red herring to confuse the issue.

“Most of them employ cheap foreign labour, which together with the construction and manufacturing industries adopting such practices, has a depressing effect on our workers’ wage levels.

“That’s the reason for our workers seeking employment outside the country,” association president Mohideen Abdul Kader said.

While CAP welcomes the announcement by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad to study carefully CAP’s call for abolishing 24-hour licenses for eateries and restaurants, it once again urged the minister to invite non-governmental organisations dealing with health issues to the stakeholder consultation to give their views on the subject matter.

“Abolishing 24-hour licenses does not mean closing down restaurants and eateries.

“What we are calling for is to regulate their operating hours to avoid late-night eating,” Mohideen said.

Citing studies, he said having a heavy meal late at night will affect a person’s circadian rhythm which also regulates our sleep and hunger hormones, making it very hard to sleep afterward as the system is still digesting food.

On Wednesday, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said that there are nearly five million Malaysians at risk of contracting pre-diabetes or diabetes.

Lukanisman also reportedly said diabetes accounts for almost 50 per cent of the treatment cost, which is worth almost RM4.4 billion of the total treatment used by the ministry through the annual allocation of the Health Ministry.

“Even though shortening the operating hours for eateries would not completely solve the non-communicable diseases (NCD) issue in Malaysia, it would considerably reduce late-night eating among Malaysians leading to their improved health status and reduction in NCDs,” Mohideen added.

On Wednesday, Kepong DAP MP Lim Lip Eng said abolishing 24-hour eateries could lead to job losses and a decrease in the country’s economic activities.

He said 24-hour eateries play a big part in Malaysia’s economy as it generates revenue through food sales and tourism.