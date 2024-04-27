KUCHING, April 27 ― Five divisions in Sarawak, namely Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Bintulu and Sri Aman, have been declared as rabies areas as of April 19 this year, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, SDMC said Sarawak recorded 78 rabies cases involving humans since 2017, with 71 of them being fatal.

The committee added 213,190 dogs had been vaccinated against rabies since 2017.

To further contain the rabies outbreak, SDMC said the state government will carry out Integrated Rabies Operation 2024 in Kuching from April 29-30 and May 2-3. ― The Borneo Post

