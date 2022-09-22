The Home Ministry in a statement today announced the establishment of a task force under the Royal Malaysia Police in taking action to deal with the issue and working closely with Interpol, Aseanapol and other enforcement agencies. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The issue of Malaysians left stranded in foreign countries after falling victim to overseas job scam syndicates, was among matters raised at the 16th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC) plenary session yesterday.

The meeting organised by the Cambodian government as Asean chairman in 2022, was held online with the participation of 10 Asean countries, Asean Dialogue Partners and the Asean Secretariat.

The Home Ministry (KDN) in a statement today announced the establishment of a task force under the Royal Malaysia Police in taking action to deal with the issue and working closely with Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation), Aseanapol (Asean Police) and other enforcement agencies.

“The Cambodian government delegation head, who is also Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, gave a positive response by expressing his commitment to rescue the victims and to work with the countries involved to fight job scam syndicates operating in Cambodia,” read the statement.

The meeting was attended by KDN secretary-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz; Inspector-general of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani; Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud and Home Ministry senior officials. — Bernama