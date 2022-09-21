Police and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) personnel at a premise suspected to be an illegal online gambling centre during the two-hour raid in Kota Tinggi, September 21, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Kota Tinggi district police

KOTA TINGGI, Sept 21 — Johor police with the help of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has cut off electricity supply to several premises here for allegedly conducting online gambling activities under the cover of legal businesses.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Hussin Zamora said a total of five premises were raided in Batu 4, Kampung Teminin and areas surrounding the district.

“The operation, including cutting off the electricity supply, was in accordance with the provisions of the law under Section 21A of the Open Gambling House Act 1953.

“The operation also saw the arrest of five local male suspects, aged between 20 and 40-years-old, who acted as caretakers of the premises,” Hussin said after the two-hour operation.

He added that police intelligence on the premises involved found that they had been operating for a period of between one to three months.

He explained that for premises where the electricity supply was cut off due to a fault committed by their tenants, the premise owners can make an application to the police for reconnection.

“However, police will continue to monitor and if our intelligence finds similar activity at the same premises, we will not allow for the reconnection,” he said, adding that police will also suggest to the local authorities to cancel their business license.

Meanwhile, Hussin said from January to this month, a total of 32 raids were carried out by authorities to curb online gambling activities.

At the same time, he said another 30 raids involved illegal lottery outlets, and one raid involved outdoor gambling.

Hussin said from the raids a total of 79 arrests were made and seven premises had their electricity supply cut off during that period.