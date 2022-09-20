Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said that the initiative is to ensure a sufficient supply of daily necessities and food when the country faces a flood disaster, which is expected to be more difficult this time. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Selected district producers, wholesalers and retailers nationwide are allowed to keep additional stock of 30 per cent of the permitted storage limit, in preparation for disasters and emergencies.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid, said that the initiative is to ensure a sufficient supply of daily necessities and food when the country faces a flood disaster, which is expected to be more difficult this time.

“Close monitoring at the manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer levels nationwide is carried out to ensure sufficient supply, and facilitate immediate action in the event of supply disruption. This is an early preparation, so that when a disaster occurs, the people are not affected in getting essential goods.

“We not only monitor controlled items but also items that are in high demand during floods such as instant noodles, lamps, medicine, disposable diapers and so on,” he said at a press conference, after officiating the Love Local programme at a Petronas station in Kota Damansara, in conjunction with the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign (KBBM), here today.

Rosol said that the effort will be carried out throughout the country, but the focus will be on locations where floods often occur, such as the east coast, and areas at risk of flooding.

“Areas that are not affected will also be monitored because right now it is difficult to predict the weather. In the past, in the months of November and December, Terengganu and Kelantan were flooded, but now other states are also flooded.

“This is an initial preparation so that problems related to supply of goods do not occur. We will hold a meeting with industry players soon, to structure a strategy to ensure sufficient supply of essential goods,” he said.

On September 18, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) established a special committee to deal with the flood season and a specific action plan has been drawn up by the committee to ensure sufficient food supply when a disaster occurs. — Bernama