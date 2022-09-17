Civil Defence Force personnel preparing their boats to join the SAR operation at the Sematan Waterfront today. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Sept 17 ― A 46-year-old man who was conducting a test run on his new jet ski suddenly went missing near Pulau Talang-Talang Besar yesterday evening.

The Civil Defence Force in a statement today said the victim was last seen near the island by his friend, who was riding another jet ski.

“They left for sea from the Pak Amit jetty in Santubong towards Satang Island for the test run, as well as to fish in the area,” said Lt (PA) Rabuan Zulkeflee, an officer from the Lundu/Sematan Civil Defence Force.

According to the victim’s friend, they decided to head some three nautical miles out towards Telok Melano and Pulau Talang-Talang Besar due to favourable weather conditions.

“However, as they were leaving the island, the victim’s friend soon realised the victim was not riding his jet ski behind him.

“The victim’s friend was riding the jet ski about 10 minutes, or one nautical mile, ahead,” said Rabuan.

The friend then turned back towards Pulau Talang-Talang Besar to search for the victim.

However, there was no sign of the victim or the jet ski.

The victim was last seen wearing a black attire.

A police report was then lodged at the Lundu police station around 7pm by the victim’s friend, which prompted a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation.

The SAR is joined by the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency, marine police, Sarawak Coastguard, Police Air Wing Unit and the Fire and Rescue Department. ― Borneo Post