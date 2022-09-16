Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) chief executive officer Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari in a statement today said pipe installation works carried out at the site would take about 48 hours to be completed. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, Sept 16 — Several areas in Kuantan are expected to experience water disruption starting 8am on September 20, due to pipe installation works at the Mahkota Golf & Country Club (MGCC), here.

Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) chief executive officer Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari in a statement today said pipe installation works carried out at the site would take about 48 hours to be completed.

“Pipe laying works are currently going on and almost 80 per cent completed. The balance 20 per cent work involves connecting the newly laid pipes to the main supply. It is therefore important to shut down the main valve to enable workers to connect supply,” he said.

Among areas to experience disruption are the whole of Beserah to Chendor, Gebeng and Kuantan Port, Jalan Jabor, including Semambu, Jalan Teluk Sisek, Alor Akar, Seri Kuantan, Kubang Buaya, Teluk Cempedak and Tanjung Api.

Other areas affected are Taman Gelora, Padang Lalang, Taman Selamat, Bukit Sekilau, Jalan Bukit Ubi, Taman Bukit Ubi, Taman Sungai Charu, Jalan Lim Hoe Lek, Jalan Haji Ahmad, Galing, Setali, Air Putih, Taman Fairmount, Bukit Beirut, Bukit Setongkol and Cenderawasih.

Also affected are RTP Bukit Goh, Bukit Goh Gen 2, Bukit Kuantan, part of Tanjung Pasir, Indera Mahkota 1,2,3,5 and 6, Kampung Tiram, Tiram Perdana, Taman Shahzan, Taman Radiance, KOMTUR, Terminal Sentral and Indera Mahkota Fire and Rescue Department.

PAIP however, did not say how many consumers would be affected by the disruption.

Saiful Zaini added that several areas — Panching Utara, Kampung Razali, Kampung Kurnia, Kampung Belukar, Permatang Badak Maju, Taman Inderapura, Taman Indera Sempurna, Taman Inderapura Jaya, Kampung Seri Melati, Kampung Batu Putih, Kampung Penor, Penjara Penor, Kampung Semangat, Ubai, Cheruk Paloh, Kampung Hijrah, Pantai Sepat, Kampung Soi, Taman Soi Jaya, Taman Soi Baru, Kampung Kempadang, Bandar Kuantan Putri, Persis Ujana LKPP, Kampung Pahang, Taman Berjaya Permai, Kempadang Perdana, Kempadang Makmur, Kempadang Indah, Kempadang Jaya, Kempadang Baru, Kempadang Aman, Kampung Chempaka, Kampung Anak Air, Kampung Alor Kangkong, Kampung Pak Mahat, Taman Kuantan Jaya, Taman Aman Plus, Taman Derhaka, Bandar Putra, Peramu, Tanjung Lumpur and Pormenade Villa will also experience low pressure water supply.

Consumers can contact PAIP’s Customer Service Centre (PULAPEL) at 09-5739999. — Bernama