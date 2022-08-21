Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 2, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

LABUAN, Aug 21— The Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) is considering increasing the production capacity for treated water on this duty-free island.

Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the additional capacity was to ensure that Labuan would always have sufficient water to supply to households and businesses.

Labuan’s current water production capacity is 100 million litres per day (MLD).

“We are looking at increasing the water production capacity with additional water tanks in this island.

“The island’s water reserve is currently at 20 per cent. If something happened to the main source of water supply (Lawa Gadong water treatment plant in Beaufort, Sabah), the additional water tanks can function as a backup supply,” he told reporters after visiting a water pipe replacement and water treatment plant (LRA) project here today.

Tuan Ibrahim said a total of RM113 million had been allocated for several water pipe replacement and water treatment plant projects at Jalan Mohd Salleh, Kina Benuwa and other areas here.

He said the RM8 million Kina Benuwa water treatment plant would be able to increase the water production capacity by 30 MLD when completed.

The Kina Benuwa project, which started in October 2019 under the 11th Malaysia Plan, is expected to benefit thousands of residents around Kampung Sg Bedaun.

“Based on a briefing today by the Labuan Water Supply Division, Labuan has three major water issues, including having water pipes of between 40 and 50 years old that cause leakages and frequent water disruptions.

“The second issue is the water pipe replacement projects which are still ongoing and the third is the need to increase the water production capacity,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim said the issue of worsening pollution in Sungau Gersik would be addressed by the Labuan Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

Tuan Ibrahim was on a one-day working visit to Labuan to inspect water treatment plant and pipe replacement projects and get an update on efforts to address the island’s water issues. — Bernama