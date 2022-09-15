KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it was up to Umno supreme council (MT) to decide on whether the party should close its doors for negotiations with PAS in facing the 15th general election (GE15).

The prime minister said the matter would probably be brought up at the next MT meeting.

“The party listens to views from all quarters...anyone can express their opinions, but in the end, the MT will decide.

“The meeting this Saturday night has been postponed, so maybe the matter can be brought up at the next MT meeting,” he told reporters after the Semarak Patriotik IPT 2022 at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) here today.

He was asked to comment on a call made by an Umno division that MT should close its doors for negotiation with PAS regarding the direction of 27 critical parliamentary seats.

Last night, Ismail Sabri said the meeting of Umno’s top five leaders to discuss GE15 scheduled on Saturday has been postponed to a date to be announced later.

He said this followed the announcement of the party’s secretary-general that the special MT meeting, which should have been held on the same day, had also been postponed. ― Bernama