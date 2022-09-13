A general view of the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur January 22, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s condition is currently stable, and he will not be transferred from Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) to the National Heart Institute (IJN), Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reportedly said.

Khairy said he had already contacted HKL director Datin Paduka Dr Rohana Johan and that the latter had said Najib is “now in a stable condition”.

“Najib will not be sent to IJN as the procedure for prisoners is they have to be referred to government hospitals,” he was quoted as saying by local daily Berita Harian.

According to Berita Harian, Najib will continue to receive treatment at a public hospital, namely HKL, based on existing procedures for prisoners.

Khairy said he has asked HKL and the Health Ministry’s deputy director-general (medical) Datuk Dr Asmayani Khalib to provide the follow-up treatments that Najib needs.

“If the health tests carried out on Najib have been completed, the report will be given to him and also the court, so there will be no more dispute after this,” he was also quoted as saying.

Earlier today, Najib’s ongoing trial over the misappropriation of RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds could not go on, as he was warded in hospital.

Najib’s lead defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had told both the High Court judge hearing the 1MDB trial and also reporters that his client would be transferred from HKL to IJN.

Najib is currently serving his 12-year jail sentence for stealing RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1MDB subsidiary.

Today marks his 22nd day in prison after the Federal Court upheld his conviction and sentence and sent him to jail on August 23.

