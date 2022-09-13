Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says that all prisoners including Datuk Seri Najib Razak are given the best medical treatment possible. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin today denied allegations that jailed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s medicine was changed from his usual medicine while seeking treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL).

"Najib was given medicine (for) high blood pressure. It is the same medicine, but a generic brand.

"He used to take 'original' medicine because he bought it from a private hospital. When referred to HKL, we have the same formula of medicine that is given at the government hospital.

"The medicine is the same, with the same formula. But it is the generic form,” Khairy was quoted as saying by online news portal Free Malaysia Today during a press conference held at the Ministry of Health (KKM).

He was responding to allegations made by Najib’s special aide, Muhamad Mukhlis Maghribi, and family members about his medicines being changed by HKL.

Khairy said their claims did not reflect the real situation.

"This generic medicine has the same content. This explanation is important because there are accusations from officials and members of Najib's family,” he was quoted as saying.

He also said that all prisoners including Najib are given the best medical treatment possible.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s order that Najib should be given the best treatment will be followed, Khairy added.

"We give the best services and treatment to all prisoners, not only Najib. That is KKM’s duty. We give the best treatment to all,” he was quoted as saying.

For now, Najib is being treated at HKL and not the National Heart Institute (IJN) and the procedure for prison inmates is to be referred to government hospitals, he added.

"I have been informed that he is in good health,” he said.

Najib's 1Malaysia Development Berhad trial yesterday was cut short after the court was informed in the morning that he was having adverse effects due to a change in his hypertension medication. The afternoon trial session was then called off.

Najib who is serving a 12-year jail sentence was first reported to have been admitted to HKL on September 4.

The next day, his daughter Nooryana Najwa revealed that Najib was hospitalised for stomach ulcers — a problem he has suffered from for years which can lead to internal bleeding.

However, Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Najib was in good health when he was discharged from the hospital.

He said Najib was admitted to HKL on Friday, September 9, for an elective check-up to ensure he was in optimal health, and not for an emergency.

He added that the hospital held two family conferences to update Najib’s kin on the test results — and that the doctors unanimously decided he could be discharged.

Nooryana stated otherwise, writing on her Instagram yesterday that a scope was performed on Najib on Saturday, in which new ulcers were discovered.