GEORGE TOWN, Sept 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that he is likely to meet with Umno’s top leadership to discuss the date for the 15th general election (GE15) before the tabling of Budget 2023.

Umno’s so-called ‘Top Five’ are party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the three vice-presidents, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Ismail Sabri himself.

Budget 2023 is expected to be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat on October 7.

“As I have said before, any decision on GE15 will be decided after discussions with Umno’s ‘Top Five’,” Ismail Sabri told reporters after the official opening of the World Congress on Innovation and Technology 2022 (WCIT 2022) here.

He said the group had to meet to discuss the date for GE15 as soon as possible.

When asked if the meeting will be held before or after the tabling of Budget 2023, Ismail Sabri said they might meet prior to the tabling of the Budget.