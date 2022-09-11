Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today officiated a project to expand the road from Permatang Pak Elong to the Merdeka bridge in Kepala Batas September 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

KEPALA BATAS, Sept 11 —The Works Ministry (KKR) will ensure Budget 2023 to be tabled next month will focus on improving road facilities and conditions for the comfort and safety of its users.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said in general, much emphasis will be given to providing improved facilities for the people’s well-being.

“For Budget 2023, we already have had sessions handled by the Finance Ministry in which KKR will give priority to improving roads.

“This includes using cost saving light-emitting diode lamps (LED) and also smart traffic lights that not only would provide comfort to road users but also help reduce traffic congestion.

“The smart traffic lights system we feel is more efficient. For example, if traffic is congested, the system will shorten waiting time,” he told reporters here today after officiating a project to expand the road from Permatang Pak Elong to the Merdeka bridge.

The tabling of the Budget 2023 will take place on October 7. — Bernama