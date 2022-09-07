Mohd Iqbal said the teacher had taken students to the Shah Alam National Sports Complex to participate in National Day celebration parade practice, and while she was in the toilet, she found a man spying on her from the next cubicle. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Sept 7 — Police are looking for a Peeping Tom who spied on a teacher in a toilet at the Shah Alam National Sports Complex in Section 21 on Aug 15.

In a statement today, Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said his team received a report lodged on the same day by a 32-year-old female teacher.

He said the suspect’s actions were recorded on a closed circuit television (CCTV) and went viral on social media. The recording showed the man entering the women’s toilet at the sports complex.

He said on the day of the incident, the teacher had taken students to the complex to participate in the National Day celebration parade practice, and while she was in the toilet, she found a man spying on her from the next (toilet) cubicle.

“The suspect bolted upon hearing the screams of the teacher. The woman said she only had time to see the suspect’s head down to his eyes,” he also said.

The case is classified under Section 448 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offenses Act.

“Investigations are ongoing to obtain CCTV footage from other nearby locations, and further information related to this case can be channelled to 016-2745515,” he added. — Bernama