SEREMBAN, Sept 6 — Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) is hoping that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will still be contesting the Port Dickson parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its state chairman, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said if Anwar decided to contest the seat, it would be an advantage in maintaining PH’s hold on Negri Sembilan.

“There has been no decision on the seat yet, but we welcome Anwar to contest in Port Dickson. Although he is busy as the Opposition leader, Port Dickson has been his priority.

“If he still holds the Port Dickson seat, this will be an advantage for us at the State Legislative Assembly level. The PH chairman contesting in Negri Sembilan will be an advantage.” Aminuddin, who is also Negri Sembilan mentri besar, said this to reporters here today after handing over the state flag to the manager of the Negri Sembilan contingent to the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022.

Yesterday, the media reported Anwar as saying that he was still considering whether to contest the Permatang Pauh, Tambun or Port Dickson seat among the choices in GE15. — Bernama