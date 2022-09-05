Perak Opposition leader Abdul Aziz Bari speaks to the press at his home in Pengkalan Tiara in Ipoh September 5, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 5 — Perak Opposition leader Abdul Aziz Bari, who previously announced his intention to run for the Tambun parliamentary seat in GE15, today said he is willing to give it up for Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Tebing Tinggi assemblyman from DAP said having Anwar run for office there would strengthen PH’s presence in Perak.

“If the big boss wants to come, then it is a boon for us. For me it’s all good.

“There are others seats in Perak which I can contest,” Abdul Aziz told reporters when met at his home in Pengkalan Tiara here.

Anwar was elected Port Dickson MP in an October 2018 by-election after he received a royal pardon and was released from imprisonment over a sodomy charge.

Prior to that, he had been Permatang Pauh MP for many terms.

The Penangite has not indicated where he will contest in the coming 15th general election.

But Abdul Aziz believes that Anwar will choose to run against someone who can match his calibre and standing.

“He is the prime-minister-in-waiting. I don’t think he would want to contest against an opponent who has failed as the mentri besar. Also, he was merely responding to the question asked by reporters over the Tambun seat. We are not sure if he really intended to contest,” the DAP state lawmaker said.

He added: “But personally, I think I’m already good enough to contest against the incumbent representative”.

The Tambun parliamentary seat is currently held by Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who is also currently youth and sports minister.

Ahmad Faizal had been Perak MB after Election 2018 but lost a motion of confidence in the state legislative assembly on December 4, 2020.

Abdul Aziz also said he intends to defend his Tebing Tinggi state seat and run for a parliamentary constituency in GE15.When asked if Perak DAP will retain its representative for the existing seats held by the party in the next GE, the party’s state vice chairman said that the matter is yet to be finalised.

“Too early to decide. Parliament not yet been dissolved. Negotiations for the seats are still ongoing,” Abdul Aziz said.