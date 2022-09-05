Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the Climate Change Symposium 2022 at the Banquet Hall at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim might not defend his Port Dickson parliamentary seat in the coming national elections.

The Port Dickson incumbent said his supporters in the Negri Sembilan seaside constituency want him to continue serving there, but his other supporters elsewhere would also like him to represent them.

He said that among them is Tambun in Perak.

“I'm considering. Friends in Port Disckson have asked me to continue. Tambun said they are getting ready. And some other areas.

“Once I have decided, I will announce. It depends on when the GE15 is going to be held,” he told reporters after speaking at the Climate Change Symposium 2022 at the Parliament building here today.

Anwar also said the Pakatan Harapan coalition will be ready if national polls are announced for November.

Anwar was elected Port Dickson MP in an October 2018 by-election after he received a royal pardon and was released from imprisonment over a sodomy charge.

Prior to that, he had been Permatang Pauh MP for many terms.

Anwar was reported to be considering a proposal to contest in Tambun on August 11.

Perak DAP vice-chief Abdul Aziz Bari had also planned to make his parliamentary debut run there but today said he will step aside if Anwar chose to contest there.

The Tambun parliamentary seat is currently held by Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who is also currently youth and sports minister.

Ahmad Faizal had been Perak MB after Election 2018 but lost a motion of confidence in the state legislative assembly on December 4, 2020.