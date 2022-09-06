Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusof said physical abuse was the highest with 578 cases (54.8 per cent), followed by sexual abuse (417 cases or 39.6 per cent) and emotional abuse (60 cases or 5.6 per cent). — Reuters pic

PASIR MAS, Sept 6 — A total of 1,055 cases of child abuse were recorded nationwide by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) from January to June this year.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusof said physical abuse was the highest with 578 cases (54.8 per cent), followed by sexual abuse (417 cases or 39.6 per cent) and emotional abuse (60 cases or 5.6 per cent).

Of the total, 706 cases, or 68 per cent, involved girls, while 349, or 33 per cent, involved boys, she added.

“These offences can be punished under the Child Act 2001, and there are three parties that should assist in the case, namely medical practitioners, guardians and babysitters.

“They are obliged to report any abuse cases,” she told reporters after launching the Combat Online Sexual Crimes Against Children Campaign today.

Siti Zailah, who is also Rantau Panjang MP, said from 2020 to 2022, Selangor recorded the highest number of abuse cases at 4,256, followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,131), Sabah (1,239) and Johor (1,155).

According to police statistics, a total of 1,348 sexual abuse cases involving children were recorded in the first six months of the year, namely 641 cases of rape, gang rape (47), incest (127), unnatural sex (95) and molest (438). — Bernama