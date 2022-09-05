Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the bill was an improvement over the relevant act to ensure sustainable development for the country. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The bill on climate change is expected to be finalised at the end of this year and will be tabled in Parliament next year.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the bill was an improvement over the relevant act to ensure sustainable development for the country.

“We need to expedite (the bill)...the issue of climate change is serious and the significant impact is on the country’s food supply, for example when drought hit recently, our water supply declined and some of our agriculture areas were disrupted,” he told reporters after the 2022 Climate Change Symposium here today.

The symposium was organised by the Office of the Opposition Leader in collaboration with the Office of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Parliament. — Bernama