Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar at a press conference after attending an event in Kampung Bako Hilir near Kuching, August 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 4 — The government is still studying the implications of the proposed separation of powers between the Attorney-General and the Public Prosecutor, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said that although many other countries, including Commonwealth countries, have done this, the proposal is not easy to implement.

He explained that for the proposal to be implemented in Malaysia, as many as 19 existing laws as well as the Federal Constitution need to be amended.

In addition, he said the matter also involves costs that requires additional government spending.

“If the proposal is implemented, the AG needs to have his own office, library, staff and advisers because he can no longer share with the Public Prosecutor.

“We also don’t know how many million is needed a year to finance this matter,” he told reporters after attending a ceremony to hand over premium deposit for Masjid Kampung Sejingkat land at Kampung Sejingkat, here today.

Wan Junaidi said that he personally supports the proposed separation of powers, but a comprehensive study is needed before any decision is made.

Yesterday, political scientist from Sunway University, Prof Wong Chin Huat in an article reported in the local media suggested that the role of Public Prosecutor be separated from the Attorney General before the 15th General Election (GE15).

According to him, the proposal is necessary so that the public prosecutor can be ‘free’ from any political interference. — Bernama