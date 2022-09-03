PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli says he has been called by police for his statement to be recorded following a police report made this week. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said he has been called in for police questioning this afternoon over the RM9 billion littoral combat ships (LCS) procurement scandal.

“I have been called by police for my statement to be recorded following a police report made this week.

“I will be present at the Sentul IPD at 3pm,” he said in a statement this morning.

Sayed Ahmad Muizzuddin Al Sayed Mohamad, an aide to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad, filed a police complaint to investigate Rafizi on August 30.

The minister had previously accused Rafizi of making repeated defamatory remarks against him in connection with the scandal.

In return, Rafizi had challenged the minister to disprove his allegations by suing him.

In his statement today, Rafizi said he hoped the police “will act as quickly” to investigate the August 29 complaint against Dr Abdul Latiff filed by PKR chief strategist Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Akmal Nasir previously said he filed the complaint to initiate a police investigation under the Penal Code against Dr Abdul Latiff for possible offences like abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and bribery.

Dr Abdul Latiff was previously deputy defence minister from 2008 to 2013.

Rafizi, a former Pandan MP, claimed Dr Abdul Latiff to have married a woman named Zainab Mohd Salleh with vested interests in the LCS procurement deal.

He claimed Zainab was the owner of Alizes Marine Ltd and that the company was also named in the Panama Papers as well as the Paradise Papers, two controversial lists that were supposedly leaked and detailed how offshore companies were hiding money gained from illicit activities around the world.

The Bersatu politician has repeatedly denied the he ever married a woman with the same name and who is linked to the LCS scandal.