PUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said any information regarding fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, otherwise known as Jho Low, should be reported to the authorities for further action to be taken.

This came after Billion Dollar Whale authors Tom Wright and Bradley Hope claimed to have new evidence as to Jho Low’s whereabouts yesterday.

“If he knows his whereabouts, why didn’t he report it to us?” he said after an event at the Home Ministry today, in response to reporters who asked whether the government is making any effort to find and extradite Low.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued on Low in 2016. He is wanted in several countries including Malaysia, Singapore and the United States in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.

Penang-born Low made headlines again yesterday after Wright and Hope, who are credited with uncovering the 1MDB scandal, shared a photo on Twitter that they claimed showed Low in Shanghai Disneyland on Christmas Eve 2019.

They claimed to have received information from “a Malaysian government source” that Low has been hiding in China for the past few years.

Before his retirement, former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had disclosed in July 2020 that Low was seen in Macau, but officials from the China Embassy here said they had investigated the allegations and found them to be groundless.