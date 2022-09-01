Masir announced his decision to leave PSB on March 30 this year and declared his support for the Ismail Sabri-led government. — Picture via Facebook

KUCHING, Sept 1 — Independent Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat has confirmed that he is “looking for a platform” to contest in the 15th general election (GE15) in his bid to defend his seat.

The former Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) lawmaker said for now, he remains an Independent parliamentarian supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the federal government.

“(My) intention is still to look for a platform to re-contest. In this coming GE15 in Sri Aman, come what may. Hopefully my grassroots supporters are still intact,” the three-term MP told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Asked if he is contemplating joining Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) headed by Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng, Masir said has not considered submitting an application — at least not for now.

“No, not in the near future. I’m still an Independent MP supporting the federal government led by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.” Masir has been Sri Aman MP since 2008. He won in the 2018, 2013 and 2018 general elections on a Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) ticket before quitting the party in 2019 to join PSB.

He announced his decision to leave PSB on March 30 this year and declared his support for the Ismail Sabri-led government.

In the 2018 general election, Masir defeated Norina Umoi Utot of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Cobbold John Lusoi of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru to win by a majority of 5,820 votes.

He had contested the Balai Ringin seat for PSB in the last state election, losing to incumbent Datuk Snowdan Lawan of Gabungan Parti Sarawak who polled 4,816 votes against Masir’s 3,531.

Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang, another independent parliamentarian, told The Borneo Post that he is still harbouring hopes of rejoining PRS ahead of GE15.

He said his grassroots supporters and “some members within PRS” are seeking the party leadership’s approval of his membership application despite protests by the Batang Ai and Engkilili branches.

“I am still waiting for the decision by PRS supreme council (when they meet) on Sept 4,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Confirming that he intends to seek re-election in GE15, Jugah again insisted that he has the blessing of GPS chairman and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to join PRS.

When asked whether he is considering joining PBM should PRS reject his application, he instead replied that he remains hopeful the PRS supreme council will decide in his favour.

He added he is confident the party will accept his bid to rejoin, citing strong grassroots support in Lubok Antu.

“Memorandums have been submitted to the PRS deputy president and secretary-general. And 80 per cent of the longhouse or village chiefs in the Lubok Antu area have signed (supporting) statutory declarations (SDs).

“Thirty-two of them (longhouse/village chiefs) have sent the SDs in the last few weeks,” he claimed.

Jugah quit PRS ahead of the 2018 general election and went on to contest and win the Lubok Antu seat as an Independent before joining PKR.

He left PKR in June 2020 in the aftermath of the national political crisis triggered by the infamous ‘Sheraton Move’, and has remained an independent MP since.

Meanwhile, Sng when contacted yesterday said the announcement of elected representatives joining PBM — first scheduled for Aug 29 before being postponed to today (Sept 1) — will now be made “at a later date”.

He did not offer a reason for the latest postponement, nor did he reply if any other Sarawakian lawmakers will be joining PBM.

The PBM president is currently the sole elected representative from Sarawak in the party. — Borneo Post