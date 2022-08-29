KUCHING, Aug 29 — Sarawak premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today announced an extension of the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang 9.0 (BKSS 9.0) special aid package, totalling RM1 billion, by another six months to help ease the burden of the people due to the current high cost of living.

He said he has heard people complaining on the rising prices of goods, like chicken and eggs and cooking oil.

“For your information, up to June this year, the inflation rate in Malaysia has risen to 3.4 per cent compared to the same time last year while the inflation rate for Sarawak was 3.2 per cent compared to the corresponding month of last year," he said at a press conference.

“As such, the state government has decided to extend the special aid package to ease the burden of the people, especially the low income group, from July to December this year," the premier said.

Abang Johari said the BKSS 9.0 will cover discount of between 5 per cent and 25 per cent on electricity bills for domestic, commercial and industrial account holders and discount of between 10 per cent and 25 per cent on water bills for domestic, commercial and industrial account holders.

He added the discount on electricity bills, costing RM201.76 million, will benefit 685,000 account holders while the discount on water bills, costing RM35.34 million, will benefit 685,000 account holders.

He said assessment rates will also be discounted between 25 per cent and 30 per cent for residential, commercial and industrial premises.

He added that this move will benefit 500,000 premises under the local councils.

Abang Johari said the discount of 50 per cent rental on stalls and markets belonging to the local councils by the traders will continue.

The premier said as an effort toward easing the margin erosion faced by the contractors and ensure the delivery of government projects during this difficult time, the Sarawak government has initiated the Variation of Price (VOP) 2.0 to cater for the increase in price of construction materials for all state funded projects.

He said the VOP 2.0 will include the on-going contracts with Letter of Acceptance (LOA) issued between 1 January 2021 until 31 December 2021.

He said the state government has also allowed extension of Time (EOT) up to maximum of six months, subject to the condition stipulated by the respective agencies.

“The Sarawak government is estimated to bear the cost of approximately of RM700 million for allowing the variation of price," he said.