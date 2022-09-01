Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leaves after the verdict hearing at Kuala Lumpur High Court, Kuala Lumpur, September 1, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was given 10 years’ imprisonment and a record fine of RM970 million after being convicted of all charges in her corruption trial involving a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid energy project for 369 Sarawak schools.

The fine is five times the bribe amount, the maximum allowable under the Section 16 of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act with which she was charged.

“The accused will serve 10 years’ imprisonment, to run consecutively,” Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said today.

“She is also fined RM970 million for all three charges and in default shall be imprisonment of 10 years under Section 283(1) of the Penal Code.”

However, Zaini granted a stay of the sentence after Rosmah’s lawyers indicated that they would appeal.

He also allowed her previous bail of RM2 million to be extended pending the disposal of her appeal.

Earlier today, Rosmah was found guilty of soliciting and receiving bribes in turn for offering a government project to supply energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak. The contract was worth RM1.25 billion.

Rosmah was accused of seeking or receiving a total of RM194 million. The section of the MACC Act allows for a maximum fine of five times this amount.