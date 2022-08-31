Rapid Rail in a statement said among steps taken was to allow ticket dispensing machines to accept currency notes as well as coins, standby additional auxiliary police at peak hours and engage more Rail Ambassadors to assist commuters. —Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail), the public transportation service provider through Rapid KL, has identified steps that need to be taken in order to avoid severe congestion at the main interchange stations in the future.

Rapid Rail in a statement said among steps taken was to allow ticket dispensing machines to accept currency notes as well as coins, standby additional auxiliary police at peak hours and engage more Rail Ambassadors to assist commuters.

“Rapid KL will also study the prospect of alternative services like Rapid KL Ekspres (non-stop bus service from stations to main interchange stations),” said the statement.

Rapid Rail said several Rapid KL services were today interrupted due to severe congestion at the main interchange station at the Central Market due to an overwhelming presence of commuters who used the commuter service to attend the National Day parade today.

Due to the unexpected congestion at the main interchange station, Rapid KL had deployed extra coaches to enable commuters to travel to their intended destinations without delay.

“Rapid Rail wish to apologise to commuters who were affected by the interruption. We will review the operating procedures and system to ensure such situations will not be repeated. We once again apolgise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement said.

According to Rapid Rail, the situation at the affected station was back to normal at 3pm. — Bernama