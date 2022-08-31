Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid conducting a survey of the preparations for the upcoming Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) tour at Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar August 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 31 — Preparations are in full swing for the Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) tour in Kedah which will take place at the Darul Aman Stadium grounds here for three days beginning this Friday (September 2).

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said all the preparations were going on smoothly as planned by the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB), which was acting as the lead ministry for the tour in the state.

“Alhamdulillah, I see that the preparations are going well, they can be completed before the carnival takes place from September 2 to September 4,” he said after conducting a final survey at the stadium grounds today.

Mahdzir said among the other ministries that were participating in the ministry were the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

Among the special features of the Kedah AKM tour, he said, was that his ministry would be providing a special large tent for rural entrepreneurs to market their respective products.

In terms of career and job guarantees, he said institutions run by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), an agency under his ministry, would be offering Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes, while there would also be companies offering job opportunities at the fair.

In addition, he said popular preacher Datuk Badli Shah Alauddin would be giving a religious talk during a forum at the venue on September 2.

“We have high hopes (for the Kedah AKM tour). We invite all the people of Kedah, Perlis and Penang, especially from Seberang Perai which is quite close to Alor Setar, to come to this tour,” he said, adding that the main prize for the lucky draw at the tour was a Perodua Axia car. — Bernama