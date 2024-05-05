SHAH ALAM, May 5 — Police have made two arrests and opened two investigations out of the seven reports received since the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election campaign started on April 27.

Selangor deputy police chief, Datuk S. Sasikala Devi, stated that the two investigations are under Section 4(a) of the Election Offences Act 1954 and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Act 1998 involving the alteration of the Umno logo replacing the dagger symbol with a rocket and placing the image of Malaysia’s King on vehicles.

“The other five reports do not involve criminal elements,” she said in a statement here today.

Sasikala Devi mentioned that to date 57 campaign and 40 ceramah permits have been approved by the police.

She once again reminded candidates and political parties to campaign responsibly without touching on the 3R issues of royalty, race, and religion, adding that anyone who violates these matters can be investigated under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 33 of the MCMC Act 1998.

The campaign period for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election is 14 days, from April 27 to May 10, with polling day on May 11. — Bernama

