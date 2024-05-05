TANJUNG MALIM, May 5 — There is very good cooperation among the unity government component parties in the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) state by-election, said PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang.

This togetherness, he said, would enable efforts to garner votes for the unity government’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao to be carried out more effectively.

“Although the by-election result will not affect the ruling government, it is important to ensure the unity government candidate continues to be given the mandate to serve the electorate.

“The narrative is simple, we need someone who can bring the voice of the people directly to either the Menteri Besar or the (Federal) government. I think that is an important element in the by-election this time because it doesn’t involve a change of government but is crucial for development in this area. So, whoever can bring the issues to the government level, that person will have the advantage,” he said here today.

The Perak PKR Leadership Council chairman, who is also the Tanjung Malim Member of Parliament, told reporters this after the Tanjung Malim Parliamentary Constituency Aidilfitri Open House today.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation said although the feedback received on Pang, 31, was positive, efforts to encourage voters to turn up on polling day on May 11 would be intensified.

The by-election, which will see Pang facing Khairul Azhari Saut (PN), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), is held following the death of its assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer. — Bernama