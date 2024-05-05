CHENGDU, May 5 — China had successfully clinched their 16th Uber Cup title as they blew away three-time champions, Indonesia, 3-0, in the final of 2024 edition at the Chengdu High-Tech Zone Sports Centre, here today.

World number two women’s singles player, Chen Yu Fei pounced the first point as she took 36-minute to trounce Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, 21-7, 21-16.

The current world top pair, Chen Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan, then extended the lead for the hosts as they proved to be too hot to handle for scratch pair, Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti-Ribka Sugiarto in 21-11, 21-8.

In the third match, China’s second singles, He Bing Jiao had to dug deep before she eventually prevailed in a strenuous showdown against 21-year old Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo, 10-21, 21-15, 21-17 in 69 minutes and thus brought cheers to the home fans by securing their first Uber Cup trophy since 2020 edition in Aarhus, Denmark.

Despite the loss, Indonesia can take heart from their achievement of reaching the final for the first time since 2008 edition in Jakarta, when they lost to China, in a similar score. — Bernama