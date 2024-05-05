KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today vowed to keep his promise to free his former boss Datuk Seri Najib Razak, saying that there is “another way” to get his predecessor out from prison besides the judicial process.

Speaking to the Friends of Najib Club which is also known as N87, the deputy prime minister however refused to elaborate to the supporters of the disgraced former prime minister — citing the presence of the media at the event.

“This is our struggle, whatever the situation of our figure, and friend we must fight for his fate,” he told the club in its biennial general meeting here.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME

Advertisement