GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — The Northern Zone Madani Rakyat 2024 programme concluded today, marking a significant milestone with over 200,000 visitors, surpassing the initial target of more than 100,000.

Held at Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong here, the three-day programme since Friday proceeded smoothly and achieved its aim to disseminate information on government policies, initiatives and services to the people of Penang, Kedah and Perlis.

In fact, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the turnout at the event exceeded that of the Madani Government One Year Anniversary programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, in December last year.

The second instalment of the Madani Rakyat 2024 programme brought together 196 services of federal and state governments and relevant agencies and offered various exciting programmes and activities to visitors.

Among those that gained public attention were the traffic police summons discount counters and the free helmet exchange programme by the Road Transport Department, with a steady stream of visitors throughout the duration of the programme.

The Madani Sales programme also became a focal point, as visitors seized the opportunity to buy essential items such as vegetables, eggs, fresh meat and others at discounted prices.

In addition, the career carnival organised in conjunction with the Northern Zone Madani Rakyat 2024 programme drew substantial crowds, particularly among youths aged 18 to 25, who want to explore the more than 1,500 available job openings.

Various exhibitions of government assets, including those belonging to the Defence Ministry and police firearms, were also held, apart from free haircut services for visitors.

To add to its uniqueness, the closing ceremony of the Northern Zone Madani Rakyat programme coincided with the Penang-level Madani Aidilfitri 2024 celebration, both graced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his speech, Anwar expressed his appreciation to all parties involved in making the Madani Rakyat programme a success and described the response to the programme as extraordinary.

The Madani Rakyat programme will continue in the Eastern Zone in Pahang from June 28 to 30, followed by the Southern Zone in Johor (July 25-27), Sarawak (September 27-29) and ending in Sabah from October 18 to 20. — Bernama