BUTTERWORTH, May 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described foreign media reports regarding fuel subsidy cuts as unethical and that no final decision was made at the Cabinet level regarding the issue.

“I found recently, maybe because of our firm political stance, the neighbouring and international media continue to attack in terms of negative news, for example the casino development issue (in Johor)... it was never discussed and never reached my information but it became a hot issue.

“Then the issue of withdrawing diesel subsidy, although there was initial discussion but there was no final decision regarding the implementation date. The method needs to be explained. The principle is that it does not burden the people,” he told reporters after attending the Prime Minister’s Meeting with community leaders at The Light Hotel here today.

He criticised foreign media reports for quoting information from unreliable sources.

“We accept the principle of freedom (of the media) but there is an ethic based on facts. Citing information needs to be from reliable source. This is a matter of policy that requires the government to give notice and make announcement,” he added.

Yesterday a foreign news newspaper reported that Malaysia planned to cut fuel subsidies, as part of economic reform measures.

The report cited industry and government sources who claimed that diesel prices would be floated according to market prices in the weeks following the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election on May 11.

It also claimed that the move would be followed by a gradual increase in the retail price of petrol. — Bernama