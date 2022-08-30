Amirul was charged with murdering Nurul Shahira Abdullah, 24, at a house in Lorong Haji Mahat, Kampung Sri Pandan, Klang, at 7.18pm last Aug 24.

KLANG, Aug 30 — A mechanic was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his girlfriend.

Amirul Amin Amirruddin, 19, nodded after the charge was read out to him, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set Oct 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Hanis Zulkapli prosecuted, while the accused is represented by lawyers Mohd Norazihan Adnan and Althea Suraya Rahmat. — Bernama