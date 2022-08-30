Baharudin said the body was found by the plantation manager who then reported the matter to the Ketengah Jaya police station. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

DUNGUN, Aug 30 — A man was found dead with slash wound on the neck in an oil palm plantation at Felda Kerteh 6 near here at about 6.50pm yesterday.

Dungun district police chief Supt. Baharudin Abdullah said the body was found by the plantation manager who then reported the matter to the Ketengah Jaya police station.

Police went to the scene, but found no identification documents on the body, he said when contacted today.

The body had been sent to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) for post-mortem and the case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama