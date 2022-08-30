Mohamad Farouk said the woman was arrested at the lobby of the Tunku Azizah Hospital at 8.40pm yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a six-month-old baby boy.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the woman, who is the boy’s mother, was arrested at the lobby of the Tunku Azizah Hospital at 8.40pm yesterday.

He said the police were now looking for her 31-year-old husband to assist investigation.

“The woman denied that she had killed the boy, but claimed that the boy sustained injuries on the forehead and brow after falling from a bed while he was under her care a few days before he was brought to the hospital, “The suspect, who is a sales assistant at an electronic shop in Kuala Lumpur, has no previous record. She also tested negative for drugs,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said the baby’s death was confirmed by a medical officer at the hospital at 4.30pm yesterday.

He said the baby was unconscious when brought to the hospital last Saturday and further checks found bruises on his right thigh and eyebrows.

Police would obtain an order to remand the woman today for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he said and urged those with information.to contact the Ampang Jaya polce at 03-42897222. — Bernama