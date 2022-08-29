Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi poses with recipients of Anak Johor Prihatin during its launch at Legoland Malaysia Resort, Johor Baru August 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 29 — A total of 1,188 children born in Johor who lost either their parents or guardians to Covid-19 have benefitted from an initiative introduced by Anak Johor Prihatin since last year, involving an allocation of RM1.5 million.

Yayasan Pembangunan Keluarga Darul Ta’zim (YPKDT) chief executive officer Nurul Naqiah Fadzil said the initiative, under the Bantuan Kasih Bangsa Johor, involved education savings and insurance coverage until they reach the age of 21, as cash assistance and moral support.

She said the state government through YPKDT will ensure that their welfare, education and emotional needs are looked after, with moral support provided through counseling and motivational services.

“The total allocation (for Anak Johor Prihatin) is RM3 million and so far 50 per cent, or RM1.5 million has been spent.

“This is the long-term commitment by the state government to help these children,” she told a press conference after the launch of the Anak Johor Prihatin by Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi at Legoland Malaysia Resort, here, today.

Nurul Naqiah said recipients of the assistance would receive financial aid of RM100 a month until they finish school.

“For those who are 21 years old and above, if they are able to continue their education at institutions of higher learning, they will receive RM2,000 a year,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Syazrul Haqimi Mohammad Tofiq, 17 and Mohamad Syahmi Danish Mohammad Tofiq, 14, who lost their parents due to Covid-19 in September last year, expressed their appreciation to the state government for the assistance given.

They are studying at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Datuk Abdul Rahman Yassin and are now unbder the care of their oldest sister, Syazliana Fatihah, 21. — Bernama