CHUKAI, Aug 29 — Police have arrested 11 teenagers in connection with the assault of three male students of a boarding school here last Thursday.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the suspects, aged between 13 and 16, were picked up from the school hostel and their homes in Kemaman today.

Police have received reports from the three victims, aged 13 to 15, alleging that several seniors at the hostel beat up them.

“The victims claim that they were assaulted for reporting to a school teacher that the suspects were smoking vape at the hostel.

“The beating caused the first victim’s right eardrum to burst while the second and third victims suffered bruises on their bodies,” he told reporters here.

Hanyan said the 11 suspects have been remanded for four days beginning today for investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting and Section 235 of the same code for causing grievous hurt.

He advised school management to be more sensitive to bullying cases and to take immediate action if there are reports of such incidents happening in their premises. — Bernama