KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Three islands in the country are being proposed to be green energy islands, using 100 per cent renewable energy, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the islands will be Pulau Redang and Pulau Perhentian in Terengganu as well as Pulau Tioman in Pahang, adding that a proposal paper on the initiative was presented to the Cabinet last Friday.

“We proposed to begin in Pulau Redang and Pulau Perhentian. Earlier, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) announced that another island would be Pulau Tioman.

“The government is serious, even it is not the whole country, we hope there are components like these islands that will use 100 per cent renewable energy,” he told a press conference after the opening ceremony of the Fifth International Sustainable Energy Summit (ISES) 2022 by the prime minister here today.

Earlier Ismail Sabri in his speech said that this pioneering initiative for the development of Green Energy Islands is one of the four national electricity supply systems.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin said policy decisions and sustainable energy development initiatives are expected to reduce the electricity supply sector’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity by 45 per cent.

He said the setting of policies and initiatives will also result in economic spillovers through the generation of investments of up to RM33 billion and the creation of 47,000 direct job opportunities.

“This commitment needs the joint efforts of all stakeholders in the field of sustainable energy,” he said at the opening ceremony of ISES 2022 here today.

In a press conference after that, Takiyuddin said the Malaysia Energy Transition Outlook (METO) study is being prepared by the government with the cooperation of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is expected to be completed next year.

“It is important because it will give us guidelines on how to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” he added. — Bernama