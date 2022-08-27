File picture shows PBS secretary general Datuk Jahid Jahim speaking while campaigning in Putatan, Sabah, September 24, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 27 — Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, who fainted while delivering a speech at an event in Pitas here today is now in stable condition.

Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said he was informed that Jahid, who is also Tamparuli assemblyman, was said to be experiencing extreme fatigue from carrying out his duties.

Joniston said Jahid was in Pitas officiating a project related to water supply, which was a corporate social responsibility project of a government-linked company.

"He was rushed to Pitas Hospital for treatment and he is now in stable condition,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

Earlier several WhatsApp application groups urged members of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) to pray for Jahid, 64, who happens to be the party's deputy president.

A photo of Jahid receiving treatment at the hospital was also circulated. — Bernama